BioPassport Token (BIOT) Price Reaches $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $9.69 million and $222,229.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,203.48 or 1.00024020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00053260 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00066035 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005398 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00074197 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars.

