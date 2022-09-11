Bismuth (BIS) Price Up 38.5% This Week

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $1,009.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat.On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms.By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.