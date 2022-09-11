Bismuth Price Hits $0.0511 on Exchanges (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $1,057.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004587 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bismuth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat.On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms.By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

