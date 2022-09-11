Biswap (BSW) Market Capitalization Tops $84.79 Million

Biswap (BSW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Biswap has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Biswap has a total market cap of $84.79 million and $6.30 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Biswap Profile

Biswap is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX. The official website for Biswap is biswap.org.

Biswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biswap is a decentralized exchange platform with a three-type referral system. It's a decentralized exchange platform for swapping BEP-20 tokens on the Binance Smart Chain network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

