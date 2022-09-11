Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Tops $16.91 on Major Exchanges

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $836.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for approximately $16.91 or 0.00078102 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,628.52 or 0.99868242 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00036972 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

BTRS is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.