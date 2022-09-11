Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $21,523.81 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $21,523.81 on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $412.13 billion and $34.61 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.37 or 0.00605720 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00254024 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00052193 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000806 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005475 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009037 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,147,775 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org/en.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
