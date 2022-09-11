Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $21,523.81 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $21,523.81 on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $412.13 billion and $34.61 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.37 or 0.00605720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00254024 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00052193 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009037 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,147,775 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org/en.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority or banks; managing transactions and the issuing of bitcoins is carried out collectively by the network. Although other cryptocurrencies have come before, Bitcoin is the first decentralized cryptocurrency – Its reputation has spawned copies and evolution in the space.With the largest variety of markets and the biggest value, Bitcoin is here to stay. As with any new invention, there can be improvements or flaws in the initial model however the community and a team of dedicated developers are pushing to overcome any obstacle they come across. It is also the most traded cryptocurrency and one of the main entry points for all the other cryptocurrencies. The price is as unstable as always and it can go up or down by 10%-20% in a single day.Bitcoin is an SHA-256 POW coin with almost 21,000,000 total minable coins. The block time is 10 minutes. See below for a full range of Bitcoin markets where you can trade US Dollars for Bitcoin, crypto to Bitcoin and many other fiat currencies too.Bitcoin Whitepaper PDF – A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash SystemBlockchain data provided by: Blockchain (main source), Blockchair (backup)”

