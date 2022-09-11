Bitcoin Cash 24 Hour Volume Hits $241.79 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $130.45 or 0.00605074 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.50 billion and approximately $241.79 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,558.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00253994 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00051996 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009023 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,170,775 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

