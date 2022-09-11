Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Up 14.1% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $448.83 million and approximately $13.85 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $25.63 or 0.00118869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00299947 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00077195 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

