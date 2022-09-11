Bitcoin Plus 24-Hour Volume Reaches $590.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $548,982.42 and $590.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $2.91 or 0.00013426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000220 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000338 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014726 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 188,976 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.