Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16.02 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.22 or 0.00052019 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $136.89 million and approximately $16.02 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

