BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $12,701.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00299190 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00119030 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00077560 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003300 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,571,178,640 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The official website for BitcoinZ is getbtcz.com. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

