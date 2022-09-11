Bitcoiva (BCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $188.18 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $188.18 million and approximately $166,764.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

