BitSend (BSD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

BitSend (BSD) traded down 31.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitSend has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $18,854.21 and $1.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005573 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,270,045 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc.

BitSend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

