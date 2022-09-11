BitShares (BTS) Hits Market Cap of $35.63 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $35.63 million and $3.89 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007903 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00025919 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005035 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00012699 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin. Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong. BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.