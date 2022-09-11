BitSong (BTSG) Price Up 8.4% Over Last Week

BitSong (BTSG) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, BitSong has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. BitSong has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $22,100.00 worth of BitSong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSong coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitSong

BTSG is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. BitSong’s total supply is 121,925,429 coins and its circulating supply is 63,225,132 coins. The official website for BitSong is bitsong.io. The Reddit community for BitSong is https://reddit.com/r/bitsong. BitSong’s official Twitter account is @BitSongOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitSong

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSong is a project dedicated to musicians and listeners and will generate profit for the artist and the users who listen to their songs while creating a money-saving opportunity for advertisers. On the BitSong platform, you will be able to produce songs in which an advertiser can attach advertisements and users can access from any device. For each advertisement listened, the artist and the listener will get up to 90% of the profits invested by the advertiser The user will be paid for the “User Attention”, the producer will receive earnings in real time, the advertiser will be able to optimize the campaign after viewing the reports.”

