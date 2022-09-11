Bitspawn 1-Day Volume Tops $2,581.00 (SPWN)

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Bitspawn coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitspawn has a market cap of $328,980.09 and $2,581.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitspawn has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00775566 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014818 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019814 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000295 BTC.
About Bitspawn
Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
