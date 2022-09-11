BitTube Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 32% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, BitTube has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BitTube has a market cap of $153,327.81 and $21.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00020320 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000358 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 353,601,796 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

BitTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

