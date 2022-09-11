BitWhite 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24,969.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BitWhite has a market cap of $44,828.11 and $24,969.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitWhite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism.The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

