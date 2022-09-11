BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $695.46 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $667.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $671.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.