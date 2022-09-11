BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives GBX 215 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 209 ($2.53).

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTA. Berenberg Bank downgraded BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.90) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.24) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

