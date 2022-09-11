Blake D. Moret Sells 100,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,264,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC opened at $119.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.50. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $136.00. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of PTC

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 97,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 58.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 185,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after purchasing an additional 68,659 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 446.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 285.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.