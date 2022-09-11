BLOC.MONEY Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.00 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. BLOC.MONEY has a total market capitalization of $23,504.73 and approximately $25.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BLOC.MONEY Profile

BLOC.MONEY (CRYPTO:BLOC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 21,709,183 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official website is bloc.money. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOC.MONEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOC.MONEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

