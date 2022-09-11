blockbank (BBANK) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week

blockbank (BBANK) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, blockbank has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One blockbank coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. blockbank has a market capitalization of $582,535.91 and approximately $35,604.00 worth of blockbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

blockbank (CRYPTO:BBANK) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2021. blockbank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,947,318 coins. blockbank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp. blockbank’s official website is blockbank.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gatewayBBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as blockbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire blockbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase blockbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

