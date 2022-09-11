Blockchain Technologies ETF (TSE:HBLK) Trading 6.2% Higher

Blockchain Technologies ETF (TSE:HBLK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$11.95 and last traded at C$11.92. 1,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 8,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.22.

Blockchain Technologies ETF Trading Up 6.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.38.

