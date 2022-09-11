Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $132.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00135209 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00251726 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00034020 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001504 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000519 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 9,008,936 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co.

Blocknet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

