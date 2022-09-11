Blockpass Achieves Market Cap of $190,819.03 (PASS)

Blockpass (PASS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Blockpass has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $190,819.03 and approximately $34.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.29 or 0.99834147 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036924 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official website is www.blockpass.org. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass.

Blockpass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery.The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.