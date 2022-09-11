BLOCKv (VEE) Hits Market Cap of $8.41 Million

BLOCKv (VEE) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $8.41 million and $6,380.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.19 or 0.99863215 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036783 BTC.

BLOCKv (VEE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2018. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,532,325,265 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

