Bloom 24-Hour Volume Hits $272.00 (BLT)

Bloom (BLT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Bloom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bloom has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Bloom has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $272.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,664.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00066926 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005442 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00075353 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom (CRYPTO:BLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 coins. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io.

Bloom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloom is a decentralized credit protocol that aims to address the existing limitations of the actual credit scoring system. The Bloom protocol will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a novel approach to the credit risk assessment allowing both traditional fiat lenders and digital asset lenders to issues compliant loans on the blockchain while providing lower fees and improve borrower experience at the credit issuance process. The Bloom platform will feature a BloomID (a global secure identity, allowing lenders to offer compliant loans globally), BloomIQ (a system for reporting and trackingcurrent and historical debt obligations that are tied to a user’s BloomID), and BloomScore (a metric of consumers’ creditworthiness). Bloom token (BLT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to participate in evaluating user identities and creditworthiness. Furthermore, it will give users voting rights on future developments on the Bloom credit scoring system. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

