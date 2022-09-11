Bogged Finance (BOG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.26 Million

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. Bogged Finance has a market cap of $6.26 million and $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bogged Finance has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bogged Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002086 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000482 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

About Bogged Finance

Bogged Finance is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2021. Bogged Finance’s total supply is 14,051,727 coins and its circulating supply is 14,061,888 coins. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance. Bogged Finance’s official website is www.bogged.finance.

Buying and Selling Bogged Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogged.Finance is a DeFi tool suite for the Binance Smart Chain powered by the BOG token. It aims to develop a one-stop trading platform for BSC with all the tools normally available only to Centralised Exchange (CEX) users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bogged Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bogged Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bogged Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

