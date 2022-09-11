BonFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $25.00 (BNF)

BonFi (BNF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One BonFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BonFi has traded down 18% against the dollar. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $29,717.64 and $25.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,674.75 or 1.00041495 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00037116 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi (BNF) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BonFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution.This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

