BonusCloud Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (BXC)

BonusCloud (BXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $718,595.25 and approximately $22,385.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BonusCloud

BXC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,352,137,888 coins. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

According to CryptoCompare, “BonusCloud, a fog computing platform, aims to construct decentralized infrastructure for enterprises and organizations. The platform aims to connect global computing resources such as cloud computing, IDC, enterprise computing centers, and personal CPU/GPU/bandwidth to provide a trustworthy cloud computing platform service.”

