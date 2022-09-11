Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Raised by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,981.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,898.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,051.93.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,557.20.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

