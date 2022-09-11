Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives $54.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.86. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 1,598.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 920,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 866,563 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 228,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 167,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 131,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 104,741 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

