Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives $54.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Bottomline Technologies Price Performance
Shares of EPAY stock opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.86. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.