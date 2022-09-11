Bottos (BTO) Hits Market Cap of $296,982.68

Bottos (BTO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bottos has a market cap of $296,982.68 and $22,985.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,628.99 or 0.99961624 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036949 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos.

Bottos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.