BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 530 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.40) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BP.B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.04) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.37) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.11) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £34.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.44. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 166 ($2.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 197 ($2.38). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 175.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

