Bramshill Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $372.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.23.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

