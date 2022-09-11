Bramshill Investments LLC Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Bramshill Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 30,533 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,295,000 after buying an additional 2,709,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at about $10,415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 390,850 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 3,643,062.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 291,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 291,445 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 182,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $16.46.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.73%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

