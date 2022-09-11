Bramshill Investments LLC Invests $397,000 in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Bramshill Investments LLC owned 0.07% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $13,914,000. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $8,431,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of SDS stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average of $43.72. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $54.91.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

