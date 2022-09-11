Bread (BRD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00

Bread (BRD) traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Bread coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $425,813.36 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bread has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,779.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015462 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00055112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00066169 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005403 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00074941 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com .

Buying and Selling Bread

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.