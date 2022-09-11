Brendan Kennedy Sells 350,000 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $1,127,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,924,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,295,911.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brendan Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $1,081,500.00.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.51. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 71.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tilray by 13.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 22.0% in the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tilray by 20.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Tilray by 57.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Tilray from $5.75 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

