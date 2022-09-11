Bridge Mutual 24 Hour Volume Hits $55,596.00 (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $55,596.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00035402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,583.44 or 0.99651508 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00036827 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

BMI is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official website is www.bridgemutual.io. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual.

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using US dollars.

