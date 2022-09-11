Bright Union (BRIGHT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $38,281.00

Bright Union (BRIGHT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Bright Union coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Bright Union has a market cap of $290,761.30 and approximately $38,281.00 worth of Bright Union was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bright Union has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00776464 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014860 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019839 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Bright Union Coin Profile
Bright Union Coin Trading
