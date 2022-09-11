Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brightcove currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $287.02 million, a PE ratio of -114.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,844,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,972,830.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 107,213 shares of company stock valued at $693,415 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 27.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at $7,947,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 115.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

