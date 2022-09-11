Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Raised by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,039,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $149.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.