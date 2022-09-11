Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 2.0 %

AVGO stock opened at $522.40 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $463.91 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $518.79 and a 200-day moving average of $552.87.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.