Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 38,530 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 48,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $4,733,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $172.41 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

