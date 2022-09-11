Brokerages Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target at $105.71

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $104.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.51. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 85,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 70,901 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $934,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

