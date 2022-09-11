Brokerages Set ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Price Target at $39.35

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MT. StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ArcelorMittal from €30.50 ($31.12) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

NYSE MT opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.93. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.05. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.