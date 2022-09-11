Brokerages Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) PT at $96.67

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 123,806 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.27 per share, with a total value of $9,690,295.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,182,132 shares in the company, valued at $483,875,471.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 123,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.27 per share, for a total transaction of $9,690,295.62. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,182,132 shares in the company, valued at $483,875,471.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 and have sold 2,496 shares valued at $209,361. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

