Brokerages Set Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Target Price at $42.00

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2022

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

DTRUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC cut Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Daimler Truck from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Daimler Truck Stock Performance

Shares of DTRUY opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. Daimler Truck has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

About Daimler Truck

(Get Rating)

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.