Brokerages Set Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Target Price at $42.00

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

DTRUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC cut Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Daimler Truck from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

Daimler Truck Stock Performance

Shares of DTRUY opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. Daimler Truck has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.